Man charged over €140,000 cocaine seizure in Cork

A MAN HAS been charged after Gardaí in Cork seized €140,000 worth of cocaine in Glanmire on Monday night.

The drugs were discovered after a car was intercepted on the M8 motorway at Glanmire, Co Cork, as part of an operation conducted by the Divisional Drugs Unit Cork City and the District Drugs Unit Anglesea Street.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade capture and was observed discarding of a plastic bag by throwing it onto the central median grass verge of the roadway.

The vehicle came to a halt after hitting an official Garda vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The discarded plastic bag was retrieved and searched by Gardaí. During the course of this search, €140,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

The man will appear before Cork District Court at 10:30 this morning.