#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

Man charged over €140,000 cocaine seizure in Cork

The drugs were discovered after a car was intercepted on the M8 motorway.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 7:33 AM
18 minutes ago 906 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5494876
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been charged after Gardaí in Cork seized €140,000 worth of cocaine in Glanmire on Monday night.

The drugs were discovered after a car was intercepted on the M8 motorway at Glanmire, Co Cork, as part of an operation conducted by the Divisional Drugs Unit Cork City and the District Drugs Unit Anglesea Street.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade capture and was observed discarding of a plastic bag by throwing it onto the central median grass verge of the roadway.

The vehicle came to a halt after hitting an official Garda vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The discarded plastic bag was retrieved and searched by Gardaí. During the course of this search, €140,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

The man will appear before Cork District Court at 10:30 this morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie