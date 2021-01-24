Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €245,000 in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine in Raheen, Co Limerick.

At approximately 3.30pm yesterday, gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the R510 in the Raheen area.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, €245,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A garda vehicle was damaged during the operation.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days.