Two arrested after €220,000 worth of cocaine and tablets seized in Dublin

TWO MEN WERE arrested after gardaí seized cocaine and tablets worth an estimated €220,000 in Dublin.

Officers from Blanchardstown seized the drugs during the search of a premises in the Mountview area of Dublin 15 shortly after 4pm yesterday.

Two men were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station.

They are both currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.

Advertisement

The search was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into the local sale and distribution of controlled drugs.