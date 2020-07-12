This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cocaine worth €1.2 million seized after two vehicles searched on M3 in Meath

Two men, aged 35 and 62 years, were arrested in relation to the seizure.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 8:20 AM
1 hour ago 7,203 Views 5 Comments
Image: Garda Info
Image: Garda Info

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine estimated to be worth €1.2 million after two vehicles were stopped and searched on the M3 near Ashbourne, Co Meath yesterday.

Two men, aged 35 and 62 years, were arrested as part of the searches that were part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised criminality.

The searches were carried out by Garda members attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Garda National Crime and Security Intelligence Service, and with the assistance of the Revenue Customs Service.

The estimate is a street value and is subject to analysis.

The two arrested men are currently being detained, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of the bureau at GNDOCB, said:

An Garda Síochána is committed to continuing to disrupt the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities.

“This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine today is another example of our relentless efforts to disrupt this supply, enabling us to keep people safe.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
