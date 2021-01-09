#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Icy weather and freezing fog: Sub-zero temperatures in some parts of Ireland

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning was in place until 11am today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 11:33 AM
30 minutes ago 6,611 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320751
A crowdsource weather observations website by Met Éireann gives an indication of the low temperatures.
Image: Met Éireann
A crowdsource weather observations website by Met Éireann gives an indication of the low temperatures.
A crowdsource weather observations website by Met Éireann gives an indication of the low temperatures.
Image: Met Éireann

SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES have been recorded around Ireland this morning, with temperatures lowest in the midlands and the east of the country.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning, which was in place from 5pm yesterday until 12pm today.

Temperatures in many areas will remain below freezing well into the day – watch out for ice on untreated surfaces and patches of freezing fog. 

Cloud will thicken in the west and northwest this morning, bringing patchy light rain and drizzle there through the day. However, it will remain dry over most of Leinster and Munster with spells of sunshine.

Tonight, Met Éireann said that it would be mostly dry but quite cloudy tonight with continued patchy drizzle in the west.

Temperatures will fall to between +2 and -3 degrees with another widespread frost. Light winds will allow widespread fog to develop overnight, with some dense patches of fog.

If you have photos of the cold, wintry weather you’d like to share with us, send them into us at tips@thejournal.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

