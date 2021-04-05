#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 5 April 2021
Ireland set for a spell of 'unseasonably cold' weather

Snow is possible in some areas.

By Nicky Ryan Monday 5 Apr 2021, 9:58 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Andi Po
Image: Shutterstock/Andi Po

AFTER A BRIEF glimpse of what the summer might bring, temperatures are now set to plunge across Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning gardeners and farmers to be on alert for late season frost, particularly later in the week.

The forecaster predicts ‘unseasonably cold’ conditions today and tomorrow weather with temperatures as much as four degrees below normal, with an added wind chill from northerly winds.

Scattered wintry showers are forecast for today with hail, sleet, and snow possible, mostly in the north of the country before becoming more widespread overnight, when temperatures could fall as low as -2 degrees.

Tuesday is set to be more of the same, with daytime temperatures of between 4 and 7 degrees before dipping again overnight to as low as -3. Munster and south Leinster will likely be spared from continued scattered wintry showers.

20210405084736-a91cc00b23b2c90f8fad4a6c1388d708522502b2 Cold arctic air is seen seeping down over Ireland in this weather model. Source: ECMWF

The rest of the week will be cold but slightly warmer, with a high of around 10 degrees during the day but those northerly winds will still provide an added chill.

Friday is currently set to be a very cold, clear day. Temperatures are set to fall as low as -4 overnight, meaning a severe unseasonable frost is possible.

Maybe don’t pack away the winter jumper just yet.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

