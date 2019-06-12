Appeal for man missing from Dundalk as gardaí and family 'anxious' to locate him

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man missing from Dundalk.

Colin Quinlivan left his home in Dundalk at around 7am on Monday in a white Ford Transit Connect with a registration of 08-D-53726, a black roof, roof rack and alloy wheels.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, around 9 stone in weight and of slim build.

He has blonde hair and a bit of stubble.

When last seen, Colin was wearing a navy snickers hoodie, navy snickers bottoms and black Lonsdale runners. He was wearing black French Connection glasses.

He was last seen in the Slane area of Co Meath at 9.50am on Monday.

Gardaí and his family members are anxious to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.