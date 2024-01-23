Advertisement
Tuam

Galway councillor and former TD Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of cocaine

The former Labour and Fianna Fáil TD’s case was heard in court this morning.
1 hour ago

90377315_90377315 Colm Keaveney (file photo) Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

A FORMER TD is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine.

The case involving Colm Keaveney, a former Labour and Fianna Fáil TD who is currently a councillor on Galway County Council, came before Tuam District Court this morning.

Keaveney, with an address at Kilcrevanty, Tuam, Co Galway, was not in court for the brief hearing. The case against the 53-year old has been adjourned to 9 April.

He faces one count of driving with cocaine in his system. The offence is alleged to have happened on 12 June last year at Cummer in Tuam, Co Galway.

It is alleged he drove a vehicle with cocaine in his system and that the concentration of the drug – known as Benzoylecgonine – in his blood was greater than the legal threshold, contrary to the Road Traffic Act of 2010.

Defence solicitor Martina Moran said the case was before the courts for the first time. She requested an order for statements.

Judge James Faughnan granted the request and adjourned the matter to a sitting of Tuam District Court on 9 April.

Keaveney was first elected to the Dáil as a Labour candidate in 2011. He then became an Independent before joining Fianna Fáil in 2013.

He lost his Dáil seat in 2016 but was elected to Galway County Council as a Fianna Fáil candidate in 2019.

