Local councillor Colm Markey is set to be Ireland's newest MEP - but who is he?

LOUTH COUNCILLOR COLM Markey is set to replace Mairead McGuinness as an MEP in the European Parliament.

McGuinness, the First-Vice President of the European Parliament and a regular commentator on Brexit, was confirmed as Ireland’s new EU Commissioner this morning.

The decision means that that Markey, as McGuinness’s named replacement, will soon be heading to Brussels as an MEP for the Midlands North West constituency.

But who is he? A county councillor since 2009, Markey is a farmer by trade and a former president of rural youth group Macra Na Feirme.

An active local politician and a former Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, he was re-elected in 2019 in the Ardee ward on the first count.

This morning, Markey was quick to issue his congratulations to McGuinness, a native of the Ardee area.

“Congratulations to Mairead McGuinness on her elevation to commissioner,” he tweeted. Look forward to working with her and my future colleagues in the European Parliament.”

Congratulations are already coming in from Fine Gael members and politicians, as Markey prepares to represent a constituency that covers a vast swathe of the country from Cavan to Kildare.

Dolores Minogue, the current Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, told TheJournal.ie that Markey is a “hard working councillor” who “has a good idea of what’s needed in the area”.

His farming background, she said, would be “very important” in dealing with issues like agriculture and Brexit.

He’s going into a very demanding role, she said, but “it’s great we have someone local”.

Markey, who was unavailable to take a call from TheJournal.ie this morning, already has some familiarity with the work and the aims of McGuinness, having campaigned with her in Dunleer during the last European elections.

Markey has long harboured some national ambitions – running for the Seanad agricultural panel back in 2011 – but the step up to MEP while easily be the biggest political leap of his career.