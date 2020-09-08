Mairead McGuinness appointed new European Commissioner for Financial Services as Ireland loses Trade portfolio

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen has chosen Mairéad McGuinness as Ireland’s new EU Commissioner.

Ireland hasn’t retained the Trade portfolio however, and McGuinness will instead take the Financial Services and Financial Stability and Capital Markets portfolio.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Latvia’s former Prime Minister, will take the Trade portfolio, and will remain the representative for the Eurogroup.

McGuinness’ selection will now be put to the European Council and European Parliament for final approval.

McGuinness and Andrew McDowell were proposed as Ireland’s two nominees by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last Friday, after Phil Hogan resigned as EU Trade Commissioner following the golfgate controversy.

McGuinness is an MEP for the Midlands-North West constituency, and First-Vice President of the European Parliament. McDowell is former vice president of the European Investment Bank who served as a special advisor to Enda Kenny.

Von der Leyen, who interviewed both candidates yesterday, said both candidates showed “great commitment to the European Union and to the function of Commissioner”.

She said they were “excellent candidates” that had significant experience of EU matters.