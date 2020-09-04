Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell set to be Ireland's nominees to replace Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner

McGuinness and McDowell will both go forward for consideration.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS named Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as Ireland’s nominees to fill the vacant EU Commissioner role.

The pair have been put forward following the resignation of Phil Hogan last week in the aftermath of the Golfgate controversy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan discussed the issue in recent days and the matter was decided at a Cabinet meeting today.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had invited Ireland to nominate both a woman and a man in the interests of gender balance.

However, there is no guarantee that Ireland will retain the Trade Commissioner position vacated by Hogan.

McGuinness is an MEP and vice president of the European Parliament and McDowell is vice president of the European Investment Bank who served as a special advisor to Enda Kenny.

Tweeting following the confirmation of the names, von der Leyen said she would “ will interview them early next week”.

The Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD has informed me of the nomination of @MaireadMcGMEP and @AMcDowell as the Irish candidates for the post of commissioner. I will interview them early next week on their qualifications for the job. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 4, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney had refused to rule himself out for the position earlier this week but the chances of his potential nomination declined as the week wore on.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting today, Tánaitse Leo Varadkar said that Coveney “would have been a top class commissioner had he decided to go for it”.

“For Ireland and for the government I’m really glad he’s staying, he’s someone we need,” Varadkar added.

Somebody we need as we enter the next stage of Brexit, someone we need because of events in Northern Ireland and someone who I think the government needs to bring experience, maturity and stability. So I’m really glad he’s put his name forward quite frankly but that’s just my personal opinion.

Hogan resigned from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade last week amid widespread criticism over his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway, as well as his movements in Ireland in recent weeks – which were in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Christina Finn