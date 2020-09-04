This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 4 September 2020
Advertisement

Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell set to be Ireland's nominees to replace Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner

The government has been discussing the matter for a number of days.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 4 Sep 2020, 3:02 PM
1 hour ago 30,396 Views 56 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192827
McGuinness and McDowell will both go forward for consideration.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
McGuinness and McDowell will both go forward for consideration.
McGuinness and McDowell will both go forward for consideration.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

Updated 17 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT HAS named Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as Ireland’s nominees to fill the vacant EU Commissioner role.

The pair have been put forward following the resignation of Phil Hogan last week in the aftermath of the Golfgate controversy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan discussed the issue in recent days and the matter was decided at a Cabinet meeting today.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had invited Ireland to nominate both a woman and a man in the interests of gender balance.

However, there is no guarantee that Ireland will retain the Trade Commissioner position vacated by Hogan. 

McGuinness is an MEP and vice president of the European Parliament and McDowell is vice president of the European Investment Bank who served as a special advisor to Enda Kenny. 

Tweeting following the confirmation of the names, von der Leyen said she would “ will interview them early next week”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney had refused to rule himself out for the position earlier this week but the chances of his potential nomination declined as the week wore on. 

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting today, Tánaitse Leo Varadkar said that Coveney “would have been a top class commissioner had he decided to go for it”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“For Ireland and for the government I’m really glad he’s staying, he’s someone we need,” Varadkar added. 

Somebody we need as we enter the next stage of Brexit, someone we need because of events in Northern Ireland and someone who I think the government needs to bring experience, maturity and stability. So I’m really glad he’s put his name forward quite frankly but that’s just my personal opinion.    

Hogan resigned from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade last week amid widespread criticism over his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway, as well as his movements in Ireland in recent weeks – which were in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie