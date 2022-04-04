#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 April 2022
Colm O'Gorman is leaving Amnesty Ireland

O’Gorman has been in the role for 14 years.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 4 Apr 2022, 7:03 PM
13 minutes ago 1,675 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729803
Colm O’Gorman talking at Stand for Truth protest against the visit of the Pope. August 2018.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATE Colm O’Gorman is stepping down from his role as executive director of Amnesty Ireland after 14 years.

O’Gorman is a frequent media commentator on human rights issues, and has been particularly vocal in recent years in calling for hate-crime legislation to be introduced in Ireland, on the need to end Direct Provision, and in calling for a ‘Yes’ vote in Ireland’s Eighth Amendment referendum. 

Announcing his resignation on Twitter this evening, O’Gorman said he was to take up the role of Global Director for Community Engagement at the Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative, which aims to encourage “countries around the world to open new pathways for refugee protection”, according to its website

“It has been a huge privilege to work with so many incredible colleagues and partners over these years. I will always be tremendously proud of the work we have done together,” he said.

Amnesty Ireland said that O’Gorman had left an “indelible impact on the advancement of human rights in Ireland and globally”.

“We’re sorry to see him go but wish him the very best with this new phase of his career.”

O’Gorman is a survivor of clerical child sex abuse, and was particularly critical of the Pope’s visit to Ireland in 2018.

He also founded and became the director of One in Four, which provides counselling and court supports to adult survivors of child sexual abuse.

He served as a senator for a short spell in May 2007, representing the Progressive Democrats and appointed by the Taoiseach. He was not reappointed to the Seanad in July, following the general election. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

