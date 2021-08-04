Archbishop calls for sacraments to proceed, contrary to public health advice

THE ARCHBISHOP OF Dublin has written to his priests indicating that they can proceed with confirmations and first holy communions, despite public health advice to the contrary.

Dermot Farrell, leader of the largest Catholic diocese in Ireland, hit out at what he called “discriminatory” Covid-19 guidelines.

Public health guidelines advise that baptisms, communions and confirmations should not currently take place, with baptisms allowed to go ahead from 5 August.

On Tuesday, government minister Charlie McConalogue asked churches to follow the public health advice and to hold off on hosting the ceremonies.

However the Archbishop urged priests to proceed with the sacraments if they “consider it safe” and suggests “shorter, simpler and smaller ceremonies”.

His letter stated: “If you consider it safe to celebrate the sacraments in this context, it would be prudent to ensure that families confirm their awareness of the public health guidelines regarding household mixing.”

It added that “the format of such ceremonies should be adapted appropriately, as was the case in many parishes last year, with shorter, simpler and smaller ceremonies, which were nonetheless reverent and joyous”.

The Archbishop criticised the Government for failing to engage with church representatives on the matter, describing it as “a matter of profound regret”.

He adds: “Understandably, many have been concerned and disappointed that current guidelines restrict celebrations of the sacraments on the apparent grounds that they may lead to family gatherings, which may breach public health guidelines on household mixing.

“This is perplexing, as no such prohibitions are applied to other events, such as sporting or civic events, or other family occasions, such as the celebration of birthdays and anniversaries, or indeed to weddings or funerals.

“Many have concluded that, in the absence of appropriate justification, these guidelines are discriminatory.”

The Archbishop is the most senior member of the clergy to call for the sacraments to proceed, following moves by some bishops last week.

However he added that public health protocols must be complied with, where ceremonies proceed.

He said: “Where, nevertheless, parishes are considering holding such celebrations, in consultation with the Parish Pastoral Council and the families concerned, it is important that public health advice and protocols regarding public worship are strictly complied with, not least with regard to gatherings in the church grounds both before and after ceremonies.”

Hold off

Earlier this week Mr McConalogue urged the Church and the public to hold off on the sacraments.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “I fully understand the frustration people feel.

“Like many people in the country, I have very strong memories myself of both communion and confirmation, and it’s a very important day in everyone’s lives.

“The public health advice is still very clear in relation to being cautious in relation to the advice around communions and confirmation.

“The important thing here, in relation to communions and confirmations, is, while it is frustrating to to see these delays, no-one’s going to get hurt by waiting a little bit longer to avail of it and to have that special day.”

He added: “There is a reality out here that people are still becoming infected by Covid. People are still going into hospital by Covid. And it’s important to stay and keep cautious and keep safe in that period.”