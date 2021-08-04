#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 4 August 2021
Katherine Zappone defends 50-person event attended by Tánaiste at Dublin hotel

Today’s reports have lead to increased pressure over the appointment of Zappone as UN special envoy.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 1:03 PM
POLITICAL PRESSURE IS mounting on Katherine Zappone after the Irish Independent reported today that the former Minister organised an outdoor event at a hotel in Dublin last month.

Zappone has said she was “assured” by the Merrion Hotel that the event she recently organised was in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. 

The former Minister released a brief statement today after it was reported she had hosted 50 people including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the five-star hotel. It is understood the Tánaiste had checked a number of times if the event was compliant with guidelines before attending. 

The outdoor event was held prior to her appointment as UN special envoy for freedom of expression and has lead to increased pressure over the new role. 

“Please contact the Merrion Hotel for their statement regarding compliance with government Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines for my private event,” Zappone said in a statement to RTÉ news this morning. 

“Prior to organizing the event I enquired, and was assured by the Merrion Hotel, that the event would be in compliance with government Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.”

Merrion Hotel 002 The Merrion Hotel in Dublin Source: Sam Boal

The hotel, which is located on Merrion Row near Government Buildings, has said it was in compliance with all guidelines. 

In a statement to the Irish Times, the Merrion Hotel said government regulations at the time of the event allowed for outdoor events “of up to 200 people, and the definition of that includes social events.”

The current Fáilte Ireland guidelines state that organised events at hotels and guesthouses are not permitted, however up to 200 people have been allowed attend outdoor events since early July. 

Zappone was recently asked by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to become Ireland’s special envoy to the United Nations for freedom of expression – a job with a €15,000 salary attached for 50 to 60 days of work a year. 

The appointment has caused considerable controversy with former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan saying the issue should be discussed by an Oireachtas committee. 

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon last week wrote to Flanagan, who chairs the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee, to request that the committee examine the appointment of Zappone.

This morning Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said the role was “a made-up position” and that the event held by Zappone was “at best questionable” from a public health point of view. 

He said there needs to be transparency around the event. 

There needs to be accountability, the Tánaiste needs to be up front in terms of the event he was at, who else was at it, in what context did he attend and what influence did that have in relation to [Zappone's] subsequent appointment. 

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast today, Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central Colm Burke, said he’s “not sure” where there would have been a breach of guidelines with such an event.

“My understanding is that it was an outdoor event and Leo Varadkar checked with the hotel [that the event was in line with Government Covid-19 guidelines].” 

Labour TD Duncan Smith said today that “it’s time for Zappone to break her silence and decline this appointment.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

