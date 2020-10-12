#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

'It won't be possible to protect nursing homes': CMO warns of widespread community transmission

Dr Holohan said protective measures in the nursing homes will not be enough to keep the virus out if transmission in the community continues to increase.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 12 Oct 2020, 8:35 PM
1 hour ago 23,611 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5231172
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has warned there is now widespread community transmission of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Speaking at this evening’s press briefing, Dr Tony Holohan confirmed a further 825 cases of the coronavirus and one further death.

He said officials have seen a significant further deterioration in the profile of the disease in the last week. There are now 20 counties with a 14-day incidence of in excess of 100 cases per 100,000.

Nationally the 14-day incidence is 168 per 100,00, up from 108 at the beginning of last week.

“We have widespread community transmission in the country now,” Dr Holohan said this evening. “And we’re not going to be able to and haven’t been able to document all of the patterns of infection, how they occurred in each individual – nor is it even a reasonable aspiration.

The measures we now have to take have to be directed to the whole population, which is why we’re appealing to everybody – every single individual, every single family, household organisation, workplace – to listen to the public health advice and not conclude this is something that applies to somebody else when it applies to each one of us.

“We all have to accept that kind of responsibility now, because we’re not in a position to say that we know exactly where all the cases are, we know exactly where all the close contacts are. These measures – this advice – is directed the whole population, because we have widespread community transmission, accelerating at the rate that is accelerating at.”

A number of large outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes over the last two weeks, with one home in Portlaoise today confirming three residents diagnosed with the disease had died. More than 30 cases have been confirmed at the home, with ten of those among staff.

Related Reads

12.10.20 Explainer: What are England's new Covid-19 restrictions, and how do they compare to Ireland?
12.10.20 Three residents at Laois nursing home die after contracting Covid-19
12.10.20 877 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

This evening Dr Holohan said “it simply isn’t going to be possible” to protect nursing homes adequately with this level of community transmission.

He said lessons have been learned about the virus and about organisation and protective measures for nursing homes, but this alone will not keep the virus out.

“There is little point in us doing everything that we possibly can within a nursing home in a context when outside the nursing home we have widespread community transmission – we simply have to address that,” he said.

“To the extent that we see widespread community transmission of the kind that we’re seeing at the moment, it will be impossible to fully keep this infection out of nursing homes.”

Dr Holohan said there is “no question” that of transmission patterns continue to rise, there will be more infections among nursing home residents and “the result of that, unfortunately, will be further mortality”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie