Dublin: 13°C Monday 12 October 2020
Three residents at Laois nursing home die after contracting Covid-19

More than 30 cases of the virus were reported at the facility last week.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 12 Oct 2020, 2:34 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

THREE RESIDENTS IN a Co Laois nursing home where more than 30 cases of Covid-19 were reported last week have died.

A spokesperson for the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed the deaths in a statement this afternoon.

Two of the deaths were reported to have occurred within the nursing home itself, while a third person passed away in Portlaoise General Hospital.

“The management, staff and community within Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased residents,” the spokesperson said.

Another resident is being treated at Portlaoise General Hospital.

Last week, the nursing home reported that it was dealing with an outbreak of 31 confirmed cases, with 21 cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

Residents who had tested positive for the virus were said to be isolating in their rooms.

The nursing home today confirmed that there has been no change in the number of residents who have tested positive since last week.

A second round of testing was carried out last Thursday, results of which were returned on Saturday when no new additional positive cases were reported.

A spokeswoman for the nursing home added that a liaison officer was available to all families and was providing support where required.

“We want to sincerely thank our hard-working staff who have given their selfless and tireless dedication to the care of our residents at this time. We also want to acknowledge the medical support given by Portlaoise General Hospital,” a statement continued. 

“The management and staff at Kilminchy Lodge are also grateful for the support of the families and friends of all our residents during these difficult times.”

