Poll: Are you concerned about using public transport?

Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Dublin Bus driver Suzanne Armstrong at the launch of a campaign on 15 June to wear face coverings on public transport.

COMMUTERS WHO HOLD an annual TaxSaver travel ticket will have it extended for six months due to the travel restrictions imposed in recent months as a result of Covid-19.

Many people rely on public transport for work and other reasons, and service providers are implementing precautionary measures such social distancing in a bid to keep passengers safe.

It is also mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport, but not everyone is and some people are still uncomfortable using buses, trains or trams amid the pandemic.

We want to know: Are you concerned about using public transport?

