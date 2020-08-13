This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 August, 2020
Poll: Are you concerned about using public transport?

It is mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 9:25 AM
39 minutes ago
Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Dublin Bus driver Suzanne Armstrong at the launch of a campaign on 15 June to wear face coverings on public transport.
Image: Keith Arkins via RollingNews.ie
Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Dublin Bus driver Suzanne Armstrong at the launch of a campaign on 15 June to wear face coverings on public transport.
Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Dublin Bus driver Suzanne Armstrong at the launch of a campaign on 15 June to wear face coverings on public transport.
Image: Keith Arkins via RollingNews.ie

COMMUTERS WHO HOLD an annual TaxSaver travel ticket will have it extended for six months due to the travel restrictions imposed in recent months as a result of Covid-19.

Many people rely on public transport for work and other reasons, and service providers are implementing precautionary measures such social distancing in a bid to keep passengers safe.

It is also mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport, but not everyone is and some people are still uncomfortable using buses, trains or trams amid the pandemic.

We want to know: Are you concerned about using public transport?


Poll Results:

Yes (474)
No (186)
I don't use public transport (103)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

