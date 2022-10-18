Concrete levy budget climbdown as tax reduced to 5% and pushed out to September

CABINET HAS AGREED to cut the concrete levy to 5% and have pushed out the introduction date to September rather than April.

It is understood that the levy will not include precast products and will be applied to blocks coming from Northern Ireland at the first retail point.

Earlier this morning, when questioned about the 10% budget climbdown, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the levy would be retained and “will happen next year”.

“I am aware, and have always been aware of some trade-offs in relation to it that do need some management,” he added.

The climb down comes as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien warned Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators have “serious reservations” over the 10% concrete levy.

The 10% levy on concrete blocks, poured concrete and other products was announced as part of Budget 2023 as part of a plan to offset the cost of the mica redress scheme.

The levy itself is expected to raise €80 million a year.

The proposed levy has raised concerns in both political and industry circles, with the Society of Chartered Surveyors warning that a 10% levy on concrete products could push up the price on homes by up to €3,000 – €4,000, with the price set to be passed on to prospective house buyers.

The Taoiseach took issue with such an assertion stating previously that the Department of Finance believe the amount it will add to new homes is much lower.

In a letter sent by O’Brien to Donohoe, seen by The Journal, the Housing Minister says that while Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators had broad agreement with the principle of the levy, they raised concerns over its timing, format and application.

“These concerns were particularly acute in the context of inflationary pressures on the building sector and need to boost housing supply,” the letter reads.

O’Brien said that party members believed the timing of the levy was “inappropriate” and that both the format and application of the levy needed to be “reconsidered”.

During Leaders’ Question, the Taoiseach said the houses most damaged by mica should be done very quickly, stating he wants progress made this year.

Some houses are in a “very bad way”, said Micheál Martin, who added that Government wants those houses demolished and rebuilt.

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle said the concrete levy will result in those housing costing more to build now due to the levy.

He said the levy should also apply to insurers and the banks.

The levy has been defended in recent weeks by both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, with Micheál Martin saying that the cost of the mica redress scheme needed to be funded either from the industry or through the taxpayer.

However, the levy has been raised at both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parliamentary party meetings, with TDs in both parties raising concerns.