Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
10% levy to be introduced on concrete blocks and other products

The levy is expected to raise €80 million anually and it will be applied from 3 April 2023 at a rate of 10%.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 2:57 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A 10% LEVY is to be introduced on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and other concrete products to offset the “significant cost” of the redress scheme agreed earlier this year for home owners who have been affected by the issue of defective products used in the building of their homes.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe made the announcement during his Budget 2023 speech this afternoon. 

Speaking in the Dáil, Donohoe said: “Earlier this year, the government agreed a comprehensive redress scheme for those owners who have been affected by the issue of defective products used in the building of their homes. 

“This redress scheme comes with a significant cost and, therefore, I am bringing forward a levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and certain other concrete products.”

The levy is expected to raise €80 million anually and it will be applied from 3 April 2023 at a rate of 10%, according to Donohoe. 

Defective building blocks containing excessive deposits of the mineral mica have seen thousands of properties start to crumble across the country.

An estimated 5,000 homes in Co Donegal are affected, with thousands more understood to have faulty blocks in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick.

 

Tom Parlon, director general of Construction Industry Federation, said the announcement came as a shock to himself and the entire industry.

He said the measure is going to cause “substantial” inflation. 

“We have a housing crisis, the whole viability of building houses is challenged. We’ll be more challenged next year,” Parlon said. 

“Our estimates from talking to our people is that the actual 10% levy on pouring concrete and blocks will add at least €2,000 to the cost of a new build house. That’s very substantial,” he said. 

David Browne, director and head of new homes at Savills Ireland, said that “rising construction costs ultimately impact the end purchaser”. 

“At a time when affordability is the biggest barrier to home ownership, introducing a levy that will further increase the cost of construction is counterproductive,” he said. 

In June, Cabinet signed off on the mica grant scheme, which is designed to help homeowners whose houses were damaged by the presence of mica in their concrete blocks

The estimated cost of the scheme stood at €2.7 billion in June.

When the scheme was signed off on, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the total grant amount per home would be capped at €420,000 as had been previously announced. 

He said grant rates will be in keeping with a construction cost report prepared by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland earlier this year. This report put the average rebuild costs per square metre at between €1,561 and €1.701, depending on the size and type of property. 

The scheme includes alternative accommodation and storage costs and immediate repair works to a maximum value of €25,000 within the overall grant cap. 

With reporting by Christina Finn and Tadgh McNally

About the author:

Hayley Halpin
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie