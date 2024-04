COMMUNITY ACTIVISTS HAVE condemned the “racist assault” of a Croatian man who died last week.

Josip Štrok, who was 31, died in Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, 3 April. He had been in a critical condition following the assault in Clondalkin on Saturday, 30 March.

A friend of Josip’s, who was also assaulted during the incident, has said that the two men were told to “speak English” by the people who attacked them.

David Družinec told Croatian news site Telegram that the people shouted phrases such as “speak English”, “you are in Ireland” and “you have no respect for our country”.

Družinec said he was knocked unconscious during the assault. He woke up in hospital, where he was told that Josip had died.

Dublin Communities Against Racism (DCAR) has condemned the assault, saying that Josip died “as a result of a racist assault in Clondalkin”.

The group said the assault is “directly related to rhetoric being used by far-right and anti-immigrant campaigners”.

DCAR also cited the assault of an asylum seeker in Bridgefoot Street Park on Sunday.

The man told The Journal that while he had been waiting for a charity based nearby to open for dinner, a group of young people gathered on the other side of the park and started shouting at them. The man said they were called “black monkeys” and were told “this is Ireland” and to “f*** off”.

“As DCAR has already warned, a number of candidates for the local and European elections will no doubt be trying to create further tension in the lead up to polling day to raise their own profiles,” the group said.

“As well as deliberately creating a climate of fear and anger, these agitators are also trying to create a fake Irish identity based on racism, hatred and xenophobia.”

Image of gardaí at the scene of the assault in Clondalkin on 31 March. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Damien Farrell, a South Inner City community activist with DCAR, added: “These outside agitators are responsible for this fatality, and are creating an atmosphere of fear in our communities.

“Do not attend their events, do not listen to their lies, and do not spread their poison on social media. Anyone who does so is only doing further damage to our communities, and will end up with more innocent peoples blood on their hands’.”

DCAR extended its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Josip Strok.

Fingal Solidarity councillor John Burtchaell also condemned Josip’s death, saying he was “kicked to death for not speaking English”.

People Before Profit representative for Clondalkin Darragh Adelaide called Josip’s death “a disgusting act of barbarism that does not represent our multicultural community in Clondalkin”.

Adelaide said a vigil for Josip will take place on Grange View Road in Clondalkin at 6.30pm on Friday.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia in Dublin said it has been in contact with Josip’s parents and with David Družinec and his family “since learning about the brutal attack on two Croatian citizens”.

“The Embassy provided all available consular assistance that was requested and continues to be in contact with the families in the context of further proceedings before the Irish courts,” the spokesperson said.

“Due to the course of the investigation, as well as the request of the parents, we are unable to release other details.”

Garda appeal

No arrests have been made in relation to the assault. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident the contact them.

Gardaí are urging passengers who travelled on the number 13 Dublin Bus from Clondalkin on Saturday, 30 March, between 9.00pm and 10.00pm to make contact with them.

They are especially appealing to those who disembarked at the bus stop on St Cuthbert’s Road and proceeded towards Grange View Road.

Gardaí are also seeking information from anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, or in the Grange View Way area between 10.00pm and 10.30pm.

There is also an appeal for anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of these areas on the evening of the incident to provide this footage to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.