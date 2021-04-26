#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 April 2021
Tragic Cork cliff fall student will be buried on what would have been his 23rd birthday

Conor King died when he fell at Garrettstown beach in West Cork.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 26 Apr 2021, 7:21 PM
24 minutes ago 3,252 Views 1 Comment
Garrettstown beach, file photo.
Image: Flickr/Garnets1973
Image: Flickr/Garnets1973

A STUDENT WHO tragically died when he fell in to a blow hole from cliffs near the Old Head of Kinsale will be laid to rest what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Conor King, 22, of Broadale, Douglas, Cork died when he fell at Garrettstown beach in West Cork.

The grieving family of Conor are asking mourners to donate to West Cork Rapid Response and West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue in lieu of flowers. 

The alarm was raised at 11.30pm on Saturday. Conor’s body was recovered from the sea shortly afterwards following the efforts of the emergency services. 

Rescuers also came to the assistance of a 23 year old man who had gone to the aid of his stricken friend. He was hospitalised for hypothermia and non life threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Conor, who was a third year bio medical engineering student at Munster Technological University (MTU) in Cork,  had been on a camping trip with friends when tragedy struck. 

He is survived by his parents Maura and Eamonn and his sister Àine. His funeral service will be private in accordance with Covid restrictions. 

It is understood Conor will be laid to rest on what would have been his 23rd birthday. 

His funeral service from St Patrick’s Church in Rochestown, Cork will be live streamed at 11am on Wednesday at www.churchservices.tv/rochestown followed by cremation at the Island crematorium.

Counselling and support is available for the classmates of Conor at MTU where he was remembered as a popular and outgoing all rounder who excelled academically and socially. He was also a keen sportsman and swam and played rugby. 

Conor was a former pupil of Colaiste an Phiarsaigh and Christian Brothers College in Cork. He was a trained lifeguard.

He worked part time at the leisure centre in Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork city where he was held in the highest esteem.Meanwhile, the warm weather over the weekend led to a number of call outs for the emergency services. 

Irish Water Safety is urging the public to exercise caution. As Covid regulations have now being amended to allow travel throughout a county, the RNLI would also like to stress to all those partaking in any water activities or planning a visit to the coast, to remember and follow safety advice.

