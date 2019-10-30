This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lawyers for Conor McGregor hit back in legal battle with Dutch company over trademark row

Lawyers for the MMA star say McGregor’s brand wouldn’t be confused with the Dutch clothing brand bearing the same.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 10:07 PM
Image: Pavel Golovkin/PA Images
Image: Pavel Golovkin/PA Images

LAWYERS FOR CONOR McGregor have hit back at a Dutch company trying to block the mixed martial arts star registering his own name as a trademark across the EU.

In 2017, Conor McGregor’s main firm here, McGregor Sports & Entertainment Ltd (MESL) lodged an application with the EU seeking to register the ‘Conor McGregor’ trademark.

However, Dutch firm, McGregor IP BV is opposing the move.

The company sells clothing and accessories under the ‘McGREGOR’ brand and has told the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) at Alicante in Spain that consumers might believe that goods sold by Conor McGregor’s firm are part of products marketed by McGregor IP.

Now, in response, lawyers for McGregor, European Patent and Trade Mark experts, FR Kelly deny that the two brands will be confused.

In a new six page rebuttal submission to the EUIPO, the Dublin based FR Kelly state that the trade mark application by the Conor McGregor company differs by the fact that it contains the forename CONOR which is not present in the Trade Marks of McGregor IP B.V.

FR Kelly state that the Dutch company alleges that the CONOR element will be considered non distinctive or at least distinctive to a low degree and that the public could perceive the trade-mark of the Conor McGregor company to be a sub brand of McGregor IP BV.

They state: “This is denied.”

FR Kelly state: “The mere fact that respective Trade Marks share an element in common is not sufficient to hold a likelihood of confusion. There is no case law to support such a position.”

The solicitors state that when the two trade marks are compared in their entirety the differences are such that the consumer would not mistakenly believe that the goods sold originate from the Dutch McGregor company.

The Dublin 4 based legal firm state that “the clear and obvious differences” between the trade mark of the Conor McGregor company and those of the Dutch McGregor company “are such that there would be no likelihood of confusion”.

FR Kelly also state that the Dutch McGregor company opposition should be rejected in its entirety and Conor McGregor should proceed to registration while an award to costs should be made in favour of the Conor McGregor company.

A spokesman for the EUIPO stated they hope to make a decision on the application next year.

Last year, McGregor’s plans to obtain a trademark for his planned ‘Notorious’ whiskey came unstuck after he withdrew his trademark application for the whiskey in the face of opposition from a Carlow brewer who had already secured the trademark for ‘Notorious’.

McGregor subsequently launched his whiskey, settling on his second choice name, ‘Proper No Twelve’ for the brand.

