ON 30 APRIL 1991, Conor and Sheila Dwyer attended a funeral at St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy, Co Cork, which was just a short walk from their home.

A neighbour remembers seeing the couple, both in their early 60s, on the steps of the church afterwards.

That was the last ever sighting of the married couple. A phone call made to her sister the following day was the last time anyone heard from Sheila or her husband.

Along with their car, they vanished, leaving no sign of where they had disappeared to or why.

It was not until 23 days later that the couple was reported missing, when Sheila’s sister Maisie became concerned she had not heard from them.

At the Dwyers’ house on Chapel Hill, where they had raised two sons, gardaí found all of their personal belongings, including their clothes, passports and money.

All that was missing was their car, a white 1978/79 Toyota Cressida with the registration 5797ZT.

Tonight on Crimecall, gardaí in Co Cork will explore the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the couple.

Retired Chief Superintendent, Kieran McGann, recalls working on the case over the years.

He states the disappearance “remains a mystery to the community” and hopes that 33 years later, this fresh appeal will help bring “some closure to the family”.

A former colleague of Conor’s, Peter Massey, tells Crimecall he was a “kind, gentle and honest man” and the couple were “just nice people to be around”.

He remembers in May 1991, receiving a phone call from Sheila’s sister asking, “Have you had any contact with Conor or Sheila? … we haven’t heard from them”.

Current Garda investigators believe this decades-long mystery can be solved and are appealing for anyone with information on the Dwyers, or their Toyota Cressida car, to come forward and help bring some closure to the Dwyer family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100.

Crimecall airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.