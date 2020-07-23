This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another Dublin construction site has closed due to a case of Covid-19

The latest site is the East Quad site in Grangegorman.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 11:25 AM
24 minutes ago 5,349 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157586
Leo Varadkar at the Grangegorman campus in 2018.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar at the Grangegorman campus in 2018.
Leo Varadkar at the Grangegorman campus in 2018.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A SECOND CONSTRUCTION site in Dublin has closed due to another confirmed case of Covid-19. 

The East Quad site in Grangegorman was closed this morning for a deep clean following a positive Covid-19 test in a single worker. 

The site is operated jointly be John Sisk & Son and Spanish construction company FCC with a spokesperson for the former saying that the closure is temporary. 

“The team is working with the HSE to follow the correct protocols,” the spokesperson said. 

The East Quad is part of the development of student facilities as part of the new Technology University Dublin campus. 

This latest case of Covid-19 comes after a seperate Dublin construction site was closed on Monday after 20 workers tested positive for the coronavirus. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That construction company, John Paul Construction, said one staff member initially tested positive and follow-up testing of others working on the side identified further positive cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie