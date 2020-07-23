Another Dublin construction site has closed due to a case of Covid-19

Leo Varadkar at the Grangegorman campus in 2018.

Leo Varadkar at the Grangegorman campus in 2018.

A SECOND CONSTRUCTION site in Dublin has closed due to another confirmed case of Covid-19.

The East Quad site in Grangegorman was closed this morning for a deep clean following a positive Covid-19 test in a single worker.

The site is operated jointly be John Sisk & Son and Spanish construction company FCC with a spokesperson for the former saying that the closure is temporary.

“The team is working with the HSE to follow the correct protocols,” the spokesperson said.

The East Quad is part of the development of student facilities as part of the new Technology University Dublin campus.

This latest case of Covid-19 comes after a seperate Dublin construction site was closed on Monday after 20 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

That construction company, John Paul Construction, said one staff member initially tested positive and follow-up testing of others working on the side identified further positive cases.