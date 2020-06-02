This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New guidelines for producers of Covid-19 face coverings

The CCPC has warned against claims that these items protect the wearer from Covid-19.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 11,356 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112499
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

NEW PRODUCT SAFETY guidance for Covid-19 face coverings for use in the community have been published.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said it has received a large number of requests in recent weeks from importers and businesses for details on the regulatory requirements that apply to the various forms of masks currently in use.

Current government advice is that wearing a face covering on public transport, in supermarkets or other situations where it is difficult to practice social distancing may reduce the spread of the disease in the community.

The new guidance explains the difference between the various masks types – medical/surgical, PPE and ‘barrier face masks’ – and the associated regulatory requirements within the CCPC’s remit. 

The government has requested that PPE mass and medical/surgical masks, which are of a higher regulatory standard than cloth face coverings, be reserved for use in healthcare settings 

The CPPC has said producers of cloth face coverings must still ensure that their masks are safe and compliant before selling them to consumers. 

Producers of these products have been warned that they should not market these items as either personal protective equipment or medical devices.

Packaging, labelling or advertising must not contain claims that they protect, or are intended to protect, the wearer from viruses such as Covid-19. The commission said such claims could mislead consumers and be considered offences under consumer protection and product safety law.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Businesses must always provide accurate and complete information about the products they sell,” Isolde Goggin, chair of the CCPC said.

“Businesses should be aware that providing false information about a product is a misleading commercial practice under consumer protection law and the CCPC has statutory powers to investigate and if necessary take enforcement action to address these practices.

“We encourage any consumer who believes that they may have been misled by business or provided with an unsafe product to contact us by visiting ccpc.ie. We will take action where we see businesses not complying with legislation.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie