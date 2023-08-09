Advertisement

Wednesday 9 August 2023
# Dublin Airport
Consumer protection watchdog opens in-depth investigation into Dublin Airport car park acquisition
It follows a preliminary investigation and a number of third party submissions to the CCPC about the proposal.
57 minutes ago

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is to carry out an in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition by Dublin Airport of a privately-owned car park near the site.

It follows a preliminary investigation and a number of third party submissions to the CCPC about the move.

In recent weeks, there have been several reports of “unavailable” and “really expensive” car parking spaces at Dublin Airport. DAA has also suggested that passengers without a car park booking should consider alternative options to get to the airport such as a bus or taxi.

It issued a further 300 taxi permits to and from the airport (an increase of 20%) and proposed the acquisition of QuickPark, a privately-owned car park near the airport, which would immediately add over 6,000 additional spaces for cars.

The CCPC will investigate whether the potential positive effects of this acquisition, such as operational efficiency and extra revenue that DAA can reinvest in the airport, can offset any potential anticompetitive concerns, such as higher prices, decreased choice, and lower service quality.

Under competition law, the CCPC has a duty to assess mergers and acquisitions notified to it.

After the CCPC was notified of the plans in March, it determined that an in-depth investigation is required to establish whether the proposed transaction will or will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the State.

The CCPC is still welcoming submissions from any stakeholders until 30 August.

Author
Mairead Maguire
