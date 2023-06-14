Airport chief says car park spaces neither 'really expensive' nor unavailable

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the DAA has said it is a “myth” that passengers cannot get car parking at Dublin Airport and the media has created “drama” over the issue.

Kenny Jacobs told the Oireachtas transport committee that car parking spaces are available in July and August for customers who wish to book them today. He also defended the price of parking at the airport.

“Long term car park spaces are capped at €15 per day,” Jacobs said.

“Hundreds of thousands of bookings were made this summer for as little €8 a day. I think it’s a bit of a myth that it’s really, really expensive. There is also a bit of a myth now that you can’t get a car park space.

“If you’re dropping or picking up someone from the airport this weekend we have spaces reserved for dropping and picking up of passengers. It’s a much more calm and well operated situation when it comes to car parking. I don’t think it’s the drama that has been portrayed in the media.”

Last month, the DAA asked the public to use buses, taxis or get a lift to the airport after all its car parks sold out.

Advertisement

Jacobs said “government policy on public transport” was among the reasons why more car park spaces could not be opened at the airport beyond the 23,000 already there.

However, he gave a commitment that a privately owned carpark at the airport that closed in 2019 will be brought back into use within a week of its purchase by the DAA being approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. This regulatory approval is likely to happen in the coming weeks. The former Quick Park facility has 6,200 spaces.

Jacobs said the DAA had asked the owner of the car park to allow it to operate the facility on an interim basis this summer but this request had been turned down.

Also on Wednesday, Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said she would like to see more licences for commercial bus operators to serve the airport.

“The constraint we all have, as in the industry, is getting drivers and building the capacity on the public transport system,” Graham said.

She was speaking at the launch of a public transport initiative to support autistic people at Heuston Station. The NTA has committed to consulting with AsIAm, the autism advocacy group, on how to make public transport more inclusive.

Allen Parker, Bus Éireann’s chief customer officer, said the company had seen increased demand for regional bus services to the airport.