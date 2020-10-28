Contact tracing system 'back on track' after capacity issues, HSE to tell Oireachtas committee

THE HSE IS expected to outline that the contact tracing system is “back on track” after its capacity was surpassed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier this month.

It will speak to the Oireachtas Committee on Health today to detail how the contract tracing system became overwhelmed in recent weeks and the measures that have since been adopted.

It is understood that the National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O’Beirne will tell the committee that the contact tracing system’s capacity was surpassed when the number of Covid-19 cases sharply increased at the start of the month, but that it has gotten back on track since 23 October.

The quick rise in cases at the start of October exceeded the capacity of the tracing system, O’Beirne is expected to tell the committee.

To date, 258,230 people have been called through the contract tracing system.

In September, the contact tracing system was making approximately 8,500 calls each week.

The average number of calls has increased to 38,000 in the last week, causing the tracing system to struggle with capacity.

O’Beirne is expected to tell the committee that the HSE’s decision to ask 1,900 people who had received a positive test result in mid-October to notify their own close contacts was not ideal, but that it was the “only viable options” to deal with the cases and reset the system.

The HSE is to make contact with the 1,971 people that were asked to notify their own close contacts to check whether they were able to identify their contacts and advise them to receive a test.

In a bid to address future demand, 274 new staff have been recruited and an additional 90 are expected to have been brought in by the end of this week.

A further 60 to 70 contact tracing staff are expected to be recruited each week on an ongoing basis, up to around 800 contact tracers.

It is understood that O’Beirne will tell the committee that as Covid-19 continues to develop, the HSE will both respond daily and design and implement a long-term sustainable test and tracing operating model.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin previously told the Dáil that the HSE or Department of Health had not informed him about the backlog with the contact tracing system when it raised, and that he found out through a news article.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that the HSE assured him that the issue of people who test positive being asked to identify and speak to their own close contacts “won’t happen again”.