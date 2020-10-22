Donnelly says he's been assured that the HSE contact tracing backlog issue 'won't happen again'

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said he’s been assured by the HSE that the issues that have emerged which has seen people who test positive for Covid-19 having to identify and get in touch with their own close contacts “won’t happen again”.

“For a short period, demand did outstrip supply,” he said this morning. “I’d prefer it didn’t happen… I am assured it won’t happen again by the HSE.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the minister for health said that the number of people employed in contact tracing is set to double over the next four weeks to 800, and that the HSE now has capacity to contact trace 1,500 Covid-positive cases a day.

It emerged on Tuesday night that the HSE would be asking more than 2,000 people who received a positive Covid-19 test result on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to alert their own close contacts that they will need a test due to “unprecedented pressure” on Ireland’s contact tracing system.

The HSE said it would send a text message to 2,000-2,500 people yesterday, asking them to inform their own close contacts that they should restrict their movements and contact their GP “immediately” to arrange a test.

Donnelly described the decision to ask patients to contact trace their own contacts as a “one-off” to his Fianna Fáil colleagues at last night’s parliamentary party meeting.

There was growing anger in government circles yesterday that ministers, senior officials and the Taoiseach first heard about the contact tracing issue through the media.

Donnelly said this morning that it was an operational decision taken by the HSE given the high numbers of new cases.

“People have been saying incorrectly that the contact tracing system has fallen down,” he said. “It absolutely has not.”

The minister said he had “no problem” apologising to the people affected but defended the testing regime in this country.

“The HSE is working night and day and has established one of the highest testing rates anywhere in the world,” he said.

In the same interview, Donnelly was asked about the rising rates of Covid-19 in Cavan, in particular. The county now has an incidence rate of over 1,000 per 100,000 – the highest in the country.

The minister said it was partly due to the county’s location next to Northern Ireland which has a high spread of the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, while not naming any sports organisations, he said that there were “post-match celebrations which shouldn’t have happened [that] did help spread the virus”.

He said the Level 5 lockdown in effect from today would hopefully flatten the curve again and allow the country to return to Level 3 of restrictions in December.