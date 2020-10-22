#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

Donnelly says he's been assured that the HSE contact tracing backlog issue 'won't happen again'

The health minister is under pressure after a new crisis in contact tracing emerged.

By Sean Murray Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 9:16 AM
24 minutes ago 2,044 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5240825
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said he’s been assured by the HSE that the issues that have emerged which has seen people who test positive for Covid-19 having to identify and get in touch with their own close contacts “won’t happen again”.

“For a short period, demand did outstrip supply,” he said this morning. “I’d prefer it didn’t happen… I am assured it won’t happen again by the HSE.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the minister for health said that the number of people employed in contact tracing is set to double over the next four weeks to 800, and that the HSE now has capacity to contact trace 1,500 Covid-positive cases a day.

It emerged on Tuesday night that the HSE would be asking more than 2,000 people who received a positive Covid-19 test result on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to alert their own close contacts that they will need a test due to “unprecedented pressure” on Ireland’s contact tracing system.

The HSE said it would send a text message to 2,000-2,500 people yesterday, asking them to inform their own close contacts that they should restrict their movements and contact their GP “immediately” to arrange a test.

Donnelly described the decision to ask patients to contact trace their own contacts as a “one-off” to his Fianna Fáil colleagues at last night’s parliamentary party meeting.

There was growing anger in government circles yesterday that ministers, senior officials and the Taoiseach first heard about the contact tracing issue through the media. 

Donnelly said this morning that it was an operational decision taken by the HSE given the high numbers of new cases. 

Related Reads

22.10.20 Roisin Shortall: Human behaviour, not just data, must be factored into the Government Covid strategy
22.10.20 92% of post-primary teachers say wearing masks makes work more difficult - TUI survey
22.10.20 'Hundreds' of rolling checkpoints and community patrols - Gardaí to roll out high visibility operation for Level 5

“People have been saying incorrectly that the contact tracing system has fallen down,” he said. “It absolutely has not.”

The minister said he had “no problem” apologising to the people affected but defended the testing regime in this country. 

“The HSE is working night and day and has established one of the highest testing rates anywhere in the world,” he said.

In the same interview, Donnelly was asked about the rising rates of Covid-19 in Cavan, in particular. The county now has an incidence rate of over 1,000 per 100,000 – the highest in the country. 

The minister said it was partly due to the county’s location next to Northern Ireland which has a high spread of the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, while not naming any sports organisations, he said that there were “post-match celebrations which shouldn’t have happened [that] did help spread the virus”. 

He said the Level 5 lockdown in effect from today would hopefully flatten the curve again and allow the country to return to Level 3 of restrictions in December. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie