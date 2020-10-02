Witness appeal as gardaí believe convent fire in Cork 'may have been started intentionally'

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses over a fire that broke out at a former convent in Co Cork on Tuesday which they now believe may have been started intentionally.

Shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, gardaí were alerted to the fire at the former convent on the Cork Road in Skibbereen.

As a result of the fire, the property has been damaged significantly.

No one was injured during the incident as the nearby homes were evacuated by emergency services.

Following a technical examination of the scene, gardaí now believe the fire may have been started intentionally.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this to contact them. They are aware that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and would like those people to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any motorists who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3.15 and 4.45pm, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.