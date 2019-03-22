'Our thoughts are with their families: Teenagers who died at Tyrone disco to be laid to rest

THREE TEEANGERS WHO died at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Co Tyrone are due to be laid to rest today.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) were killed in an apparent crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday night.

Morgan Barnard’s funeral mass will be held in Saint Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, at 10am, while Lauren Bullock will be laid to rest at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore.

Conor Currie’s funeral mass will take place in Saint Malachy’s Church, Edendork, at 2pm.

Huge crowds are expected to pay their last respects to the three young people.

Tributes have been flooding in for the teenagers in recent days and yesterday PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of all my officers are very much with the families.

Our job is to get them answers as to why they have lost their children.

On Tuesday, detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team arrested two men on suspicion of manslaughter. A 52-year-old man was released on bail on Wednesday and a 40-year-old man remains in custody.

To date, detectives involved in the investigation have identified 400 young people who were in the queue or car park on Sunday evening.

Eighty-two people have now been interviewed and arrangements have been made to interview 106 others in the coming days. Over 70 people have availed of the facility at the local Burnavon Centre to speak with detectives.

Witness appeal

Murray appealed to anyone who has not yet contacted police to come forward, noting that the three victims’ families “have made clear they wish that witnesses come forward and talk to police”.

Detectives would again reassure anyone with concerns, they focus of our investigation is not the age of people who were at the event – it is about trying to find answers for the families of the three teenagers who tragically died.

“I would urge parents to talk with your children, support them and encourage them to come forward and tell their story to police so we can get an accurate picture of events that night.

“Their accounts of events on Sunday night could be crucial to establishing how Connor, Lauren and Morgan died,” Murray said.

Detectives can be contacted at the dedicated incident room at Dungannon Police Station by calling 101, extension 53055.

Alternatively, people can visit the dedicated room at the Burnavon Arts Centre in Cookstown.

Anyone with any information, images or footage can send it to police via this link.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

