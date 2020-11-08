Cool temperatures and rain forecast for week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD is likely to bring rain and clouds with temperatures mostly in the single digits and some windy days.

Met Éireann has forecast cloudy and misty weather on Monday with outbreaks of rain in many parts of the country, particularly for counties along the southern coast.

Maximum temperatures during Monday may reach around 12 to 16 degrees Celsius during the day and fall to minimum temperatures of around 7 to 10 degrees Celsius overnight.

From Tuesday, the weather will turn cooler, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius during the day and minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday is to bring clouds and patches of mist and drizzle, with heavy rain and risks of some flooding on Tuesday night.

For Wednesday, Met Éireann has forecast a wet and breezy day with heavy rain for many parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures will fall to 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Thursday and Friday may take a brighter turn, with dry and bright spells expected in the north and east on Thursday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, rain will arrive in some southern and western parts of the country at times on Thursday and spread across the country later in the day, with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Rain is likely to clear eastwards on Friday followed by sunshine and showers, with highs of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.