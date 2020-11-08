#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

Cool temperatures and rain forecast for week ahead

Met Éireann has forecast cloudy and misty weather on Monday with outbreaks of rain in many parts of the country.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 12:41 PM
5 minutes ago 497 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5259994
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WEEK AHEAD is likely to bring rain and clouds with temperatures mostly in the single digits and some windy days.

Met Éireann has forecast cloudy and misty weather on Monday with outbreaks of rain in many parts of the country, particularly for counties along the southern coast. 

Maximum temperatures during Monday may reach around 12 to 16 degrees Celsius during the day and fall to minimum temperatures of around 7 to 10 degrees Celsius overnight.

From Tuesday, the weather will turn cooler, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius during the day and minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius. 

Tuesday is to bring clouds and patches of mist and drizzle, with heavy rain and risks of some flooding on Tuesday night.

For Wednesday, Met Éireann has forecast a wet and breezy day with heavy rain for many parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures will fall to 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Thursday and Friday may take a brighter turn, with dry and bright spells expected in the north and east on Thursday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, rain will arrive in some southern and western parts of the country at times on Thursday and spread across the country later in the day, with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius. 

Rain is likely to clear eastwards on Friday followed by sunshine and showers, with highs of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie