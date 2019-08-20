This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize €234,000 worth of heroin after foot chase in Dublin

Cannabis and cash were later seized after searches in Darndale and Santry.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 12:35 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €234,000 worth of heroin after a man was stopped following a short chase in Coolock. 

The man, who is in his 20s, was stopped by Gardaí after a short foot chase in the Priorswood area of Coolock yesterday. 

A search of the man revealed that he was in the possession of heroin worth a street value of €234,000. The man was arrested and brought to Coolock Garda station. 

During further searches in the Darndale and Santry area Gardaí found cannabis worth €7,000 and approximately €4,000 in cash. 

A Garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

