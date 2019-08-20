Gardaí seize €234,000 worth of heroin after foot chase in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €234,000 worth of heroin after a man was stopped following a short chase in Coolock.

The man, who is in his 20s, was stopped by Gardaí after a short foot chase in the Priorswood area of Coolock yesterday.

A search of the man revealed that he was in the possession of heroin worth a street value of €234,000. The man was arrested and brought to Coolock Garda station.

During further searches in the Darndale and Santry area Gardaí found cannabis worth €7,000 and approximately €4,000 in cash.

A Garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.