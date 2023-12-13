The Explainer: Has the COP28 deal really ended the reign of fossil fuels?

ALMOST 200 COUNTRIES have reached a landmark agreement, that the world should transition away from fossil fuels.

It is the first time all fossil fuels were addressed in a COP deal.

The delicately planned wording was a final attempt to break a deadlock between nations seeking the phasing out of oil, gas and coal and the Saudi-led crude producers.

The negotiations went on right through the night – and the final text calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner”.

We’re joined by our climate reporter Lauren Boland to break down exactly what this means – and the likelihood of achieving its goals.

Was COP28 just a talking shop that will have little impact, or are these sort of conferences vital for moving the conversation forward? What is ‘loss and damage’ and the ‘global stocktake’, two of the big talking points?

She also goes into the detail of the wording, and how it compares to previous COP agreements.

