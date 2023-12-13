Advertisement

Wednesday 13 December 2023
The Explainer: Has the COP28 deal really ended the reign of fossil fuels?

Will the new international plan to tackle climate change really achieve anything? Ou reporter Lauren Boland explains what the COP28 deal means, the drama of the last-minute agreement, the likelihood of it actually having an impact.
22 minutes ago

ALMOST 200 COUNTRIES have reached a landmark agreement, that the world should transition away from fossil fuels.

It is the first time all fossil fuels were addressed in a COP deal.

The delicately planned wording was a final attempt to break a deadlock between nations seeking the phasing out of oil, gas and coal and the Saudi-led crude producers.

The negotiations went on right through the night – and the final text calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner”.

We’re joined by our climate reporter Lauren Boland to break down exactly what this means – and the likelihood of achieving its goals.

Was COP28 just a talking shop that will have little impact, or are these sort of conferences vital for moving the conversation forward? What is ‘loss and damage’ and the ‘global stocktake’, two of the big talking points?

She also goes into the detail of the wording, and how it compares to previous COP agreements.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
