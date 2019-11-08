Owners of iconic nightclub Copper Face Jacks confirm it has been taken off the market

THE OWNERS OF iconic Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks have decided not to sell after first listing the club for sale earlier this year.

The club, along with the Jackson Court Hotel located above it, was listed for sale by private treaty back in March.

The property, comprising No 28-31 and No 35 Harcourt Street, is owned by Cathal and Paula Jackson, who at the time said they were going to retire from the business.

However, in a memo issued to staff this week, the pair confirmed that they would not be selling the property and they have “withdrawn the property from sale”.

“As you know, Cathal had some health issues late last year, and reluctantly made the decision to put Coppers on the market. The proposed sale was launched in March of this year and attracted strong interest. Several approaches were made.

“However, we are very pleased to confirm that as Cathal has now recovered his health completely, he has decided to stay actively involved in the business. As a result, he has now formally withdrawn the property from sale.

“Cathal and Paul would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all their staff for their support during this time.”

The nightclub, popular since it first opened in 1996, has become a mainstay of the capital’s nightlife in recent years. It most recently inspired a musical written by Ross O’Carroll-Kelly author Paul Howard.