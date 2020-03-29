Man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with knife during two-hour Cork burglary

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested a man in relation to an aggravated burglary which took place at a house in the Carrigaline area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man in his 20s faces a charge of aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.

The man is alleged to have entered the house with a large kitchen knife. Gardaí said he verbally threatened the woman, and threatened her with the knife while directing her downstairs.

“The woman was held against her will for approximately two hours before he left the house on foot. No injuries were incurred and no damage was caused to the property,” a garda spokesperson said.

The man was arrested and brought to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this afternoon at 12.30pm.

Separately, gardaí in Kilkenny arrested a man in relation to a burglary at a house in St Francis Terrace on Friday.

The man in his 30s was disturbed during the course of the burglary and ran from the property.

Gardaí received a description of the man and carried out a search of the area. The man was arrested a short distance away.

He was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later charged in relation to the burglary at a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court yesterday evening.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cloverhill Court on Wednesday.