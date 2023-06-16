Two people arrested after gardaí respond to a street row in Co Cork

TWO MALE JUVENILES have been arrested after gardaí responded to a street row in Co Cork.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí responded to reports of a “disturbance” involving a number of people on Oliver Plunkett Street in Bandon at around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Two male juveniles were arrested for public order offences and later detained at a garda station in Cork.

The garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

