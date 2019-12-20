Woman dies after crash between car and a truck in Cork

A WOMAN HAS died following a collision in Cork yesterday afternoon.

The woman, who was in her 90s, was involved in a crash involving a car and a truck at 12.55pm yesterday at Clough Lucas in Mallow.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital, where she later passed away.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene of the incident.

They’re now appealing to anyone with information to contact them, with the Gardaí wanting to speak in particular to anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage.