Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge

A MALE TEENAGER who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Cork has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin. Zac Higgins is in an induced coma.

He was struck by a car at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road outside Cork city at around 4pm on Monday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have recovered a blue saloon car they believe was used in the incident. The car was recovered approximately 1km from the scene.

‘Little warrior’

Paul Higgins, Zac’s father, said his “little warrior” faced a number of tough hours before doctors declared he was in a stable condition.

In a Facebook post, Higgins thanked everyone who had supported the family and sent good wishes to his son.

“He will love to hear [the well wishes] when he wakes to hear it. To see your child that way is the worst feeling I ever had in my life today,” Higgins wrote.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.