Memorial service to be held for Ironman athlete who died at Youghal race

A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Ivan Chittenden, the Canadian man who died at an Ironman event in Youghal two weeks ago is to be held in Toronto today.

Chittenden, who would have turned 65 this month, died at the event which also claimed the life of Brendan Wall (45), from Meath. Both men passed away in separate incidents during the swim section of the triathlon.

Chittenden, a keen sportsman, retired from his job as an auditor two years ago.

He began training for marathons and Ironman events after the death of his first wife Dianne in 2011.

Ivan is survived by his second wife Siobhán, his stepchildren Jack and Kate, and his brother Roger.

His trainer, Lisa Bentley previously said that Ivan was “doing what he loved” when he died at the Ironman event.

“I know in my heart that he was doing what he loved when he left us. Ivan was in the shape of his life. He kept getting faster as he got older,” she said.

A ‘celebration of life” for Ivan is scheduled for this afternoon at 4pm local time, at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre in Toronto.

A cremation service previously took place in the Rocky Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The two men passed away in separate incidents during the swim section of an Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork on 20 August.

Triathlon Ireland have said that the event was not sanctioned by the body. However, Ironman have insisted that they did not receive notice that the race was not sanctioned until several hours after the swim had finished.