Dublin: 15 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Cork

The collision between a car and a truck took place this morning at 7am.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 12 Aug 2019, 11:11 AM
38 minutes ago 2,685 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4762133
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died following a collision involving a car and a truck near Mallow this morning. 

The incident occurred at around 7am this morning on the N20 at Newtwopothouse.

The man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured. 

The ambulance and fire service were both called to the scene of the incident. 

Gardaí are currently at the scene, which is being preserved for Garda forensic collision investigators. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are asking that anyone with dash cam footage to share it with them. 

A Garda spokesperson said that the “investigation is ongoing” and that traffic diversions are expected to remain in place for the rest of today. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Mallow Garda station. 

