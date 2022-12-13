Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
Advertisement

Man killed in crash involving car and truck in Co Cork

It happened at around 5pm today near Mallow in Millstreet.

50 minutes ago
A stretch of the Drishane Road, Millstreet, where the fatal crash happened earlier this evening.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died in a road crash in Co Cork this evening. 

The collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred in Millstreet village near Mallow at approximately 5:00pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported according to gardaí. 

Gardaí are at the scene on the Drishane Road, Millstreet.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

It is the second fatal collision to occur today in Cork, following a crash this morning that a female pedestrian aged in her 40s was killed in Ballingeary. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí said they are appealing for any witnesses to the Millstreet collision to come forward.

The appeal extends to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 4:30pm and 5:15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

