Public appeal made to help trace whereabouts of man missing in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who was last seen a week ago.

Jason Beard (39) is missing from the Castletownroche area of Cork since Thursday 8 October.

Jason is described as being 5’7″ in height with a thin build and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a red navy check jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 821 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.