Woman on trial for murder said her partner asked if she had suffocated his child, court hears

A WOMAN WHO is on trial for the murder of a two-year-old girl arrived to the home of a friend with bleeding feet and said that her partner had accused her of trying to suffocate his child, a witness has told the court.

Karen Harrington is on trial at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork charged with the murder of Santina Cawley at 26 Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road in Cork on 5 July 2019.

At the time, Harrington (37), of Lakelands Crescent in Mahon in Cork, was in a relationship with Michael Cawley, Santina’s father.

Yvonne Walsh, who is a friend of Harrington, told the jury at the trial that she was having a cigarette on the wall outside her home at Cherry Lawn in Blackrock in Cork at around 5.30am to 6am on 5 July, 2019 when she saw Karen approaching her property.

“I thought I was seeing a ghost. I know Karen. I knew she was distressed. She had no shoes and her feet were bleeding. I said ‘what is wrong?’ I went to hug her.

“She said ‘I don’t know what is after happening in my apartment.’ She said he [Michael Cawley] said that I tried to suffocate his child. She was distraught.”

Walsh said that Harringon had believed that Santina was lying on a blanket in the apartment.

Walsh stated that Harrington told her that Cawley had placed Santina in to her arms and said ‘Karen, you smothered my child’.

“She [Karen] said she couldn’t hold her. She saw her [Santina’s] head was lifeless and a bit floppy. I said ‘Karen, get in to my car . We will go see what is wrong.’”

Walsh said that it was a case of fight or flight for Harrington who had woke up to this situation in her apartment and that she had no idea what had happened to Santina.

Walsh said that when she went back to the Elderwood apartments complex she noted the presence of gardaí and an ambulance.

Walsh, who has known Harrington all her life, told the court that the accused was “afraid and shaking”.

Walsh stated that Cawley spoke to them in a “very forceful” manner and asked Harrington if she had suffocated his child.

“I said ‘she did nothing.’ She didn’t answer.”

Walsh said that she had been friends with Harrington’s mother and had known the defendant “since she was in the womb.”

She described Harrington as someone she trusted completely.

“Karen was my babysitter for years. I wouldn’t trust anyone with my daughter. It was either my mother or Karen (minding her).”

Meanwhile, Michelle Harrington, a sister of the accused, told the court that Karen Harrington had accompanied Michael Cawley to Santina’s hospital appointments.

The witness and the accused exchanged a few missed calls with each other in the early morning of 5 July 2019.

Michelle Harrington said that her sister, who is the eldest in her family, had assumed the role of parent to her three younger siblings when she was a teenager amid family difficulties.

She said that the accused was a major support network to her sisters and a person who loved kids.

“She is very good (with kids). She was always friendly to children. She reared all of us. It is not in her nature to be mean to a child.”

The case continues before Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of seven men and four women later this afternoon. The twelfth juror has been excused from the trial.