Works to begin to permanently pedestrianise 17 Cork city streets

File image of people walking on a street in Cork City in 2016.

File image of people walking on a street in Cork City in 2016.

AFTER A SUCCESSFUL run last summer, 17 streets in Cork city will be permanently opened up to pedestrians.

Last summer, these streets were temporarily pedestrianised to accommodate social distancing and outdoor dining.

Cork City Council said residents reacted positively to this initiative and works will now begin to “enhance” the surfaces of some of the 17 streets to be pedestrianised.

The council and its contractors Lagan Asphalt Ltd will begin resurfacing works on Caroline street, Pembroke Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cook Street and Maylor Street on 12 April.

Weather dependent, the council said similar works will begin on Paul Street, St Peter and Paul’s Place, Little Ann Street and Little Cross Street on 19 April.

The council said traders are encouraged to arrange deliveries to arrive before 9.30am on these dates as the street will be inaccessible to vehicles once works begin.

The street will remain accessible to pedestrians as much as possible while works are ongoing.

Last summer, 1.3km of city streets were pedestrianised and outdoor seating licence fees were waived.

The streets to be pedestrianised first once works are complete are:

Oliver Plunkett Street from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Cook Street South, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Caroline Street, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Pembroke Street, from 9.30 am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Princes Street South, 9.30 am to 4am, 7 days a week.

The Marina, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

These streets will also be pedestrianised:

Grafton Street, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Marlboro Street South, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Robert Street, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Morgan Street, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Smith Street, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week, from its junction with Oliver Plunkett Street to its junction with Phoenix Street,

Phoenix Street, from 9.30 am to 4am, 7 days a week, from its junction with Pembroke Street to its junction with Crane Lane,

Beasley Street, from 9.30 am to 4am, 7 days a week,

Tuckey Street, 11am to 4 am, 7 days a week.

Little Cross Street 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Little Ann Street, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Emmet Place, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Peter and Paul’s Place and part of Paul St., 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Joe Kavanagh, said the spirit of Cork city is “nothing if not resilient”.

“The recent government announcement of an unprecedented investment of almost €400 million in Cork City shows that our own confidence in the city’s ability to bounce back is reflected nationally,” Kavanagh said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The council’s director of services for operations, David Joyce, said these pedestrianised streets accelerate the “long-term vision for creating sustainable urban growth”.

“All of these works being undertaken by Cork City Council are aimed at making the city a safe, inclusive and pleasant place for residents, shoppers & visitors and to support local business,” he said in a statement.

“Encouraging people to live in, shop in, recreate in and visit Cork City is of critical importance to us all going forward and to the future vitality of the City as an attractive and desirable place to be.”

Joyce previously told The Journal that the initiative last year was a “rip-roaring success” among people in the city.