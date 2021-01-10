#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Fire crews extinguishing hot spots in aftermath of Cork Port blaze

Fire crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven are continuing operations at the site.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 2:30 PM
Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 2:30 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5321332
Image: Ringaskiddy Residents Association
Image: Ringaskiddy Residents Association

FIRE SERVICE OPERATIONS are still active at the site of a fire that broke out at Cork Port yesterday morning, where there is a potential risk of more smoke today.

Fire service crews are removing panels from structures on the site to access “hot spots”, which may lead to some fresh smoke, Cork County Council has said.

The fire broke out yesterday morning at R and H Hall in Ringaskiddy, where fire service crews were called to handle the blaze.

Cork County Council have said this morning that it can “confirm that fire service operations remain active at the R and H Hall site in Ringaskiddy”.

In a statement, the council said that a crew from Kinsale Fire Station were at the site during the night.

“Crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven now continue to expose and extinguish any hot spots that may exist within the storage facility,” the council said.

“Due to the nature of this incident, this will be an ongoing process and Cork County Council would again like to reassure members of the public that all operations are being undertaken in a highly controlled manner.”

137217189_3656254611132946_6304498122690283328_o Smoke from the fire at Cork Port yesterday morning.

Cork County Council said that there “may be further fresh smoke from any flare up as fire service crews remove panels from the structures to access hot spots”.

“The material involved remains unchanged and is a natural, organic animal feed,” the council said.

“Fire Crews will remain on site until this operation is fully complete.”

The fire broke out yesterday at theR&H Hall grain store for animal feed on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, at an animal feed storage facility near the Port of Cork. 

R&H Hall apologised to “local residents, neighbouring businesses and our customers for any inconvenience caused by the incident”.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and the Port of Cork team for their quick response and ongoing management of the incident,” it said.

Local residents were advised to stay indoors while the smoke was spreading and to keep windows and doors closed. 

