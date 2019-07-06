Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of two-year-old at apartment in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation following the death of a toddler in Cork.

A two-year-old girl was found with serious injuries at the Elderwood apartment complex at around 5.18am on Friday morning.

She was rushed to Cork University Hospital where she died a short time later.

Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation following a post-mortem by the deputy state pathologist.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the Elderwood apartment complex between 4pm on Thursday 4 July and 6am on Friday 5 July to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.