Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of two-year-old at apartment in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation following the death of a toddler in Cork.
A two-year-old girl was found with serious injuries at the Elderwood apartment complex at around 5.18am on Friday morning.
She was rushed to Cork University Hospital where she died a short time later.
Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation following a post-mortem by the deputy state pathologist.
They are appealing to anyone who was in the Elderwood apartment complex between 4pm on Thursday 4 July and 6am on Friday 5 July to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
