Daughter tells funeral of Clare couple she would give anything for one more happy family day

AN ADULT DAUGHTER of County Clare couple, Joe Collins and Claire Collins told mourners today that she would give anything to have another happy family day with her parents.

At a packed Saint Brigid’s Church in Corofin today, in a heartbreaking poem penned by herself addressed to her parents, Sara Collins said “Mum and Dad we love you we want you both to know – It was always so easy to be just us four – But it is so, so hard to let you go.”

Fighting back the tears, Sara said that her mother, Claire “showed us how to be gentle, loving and kind” and that her father, Joe, “showed us how proud you were of us”.

Sara said: “If we could bring you back we would hug you both forever – Even though we can’t we will love you more than ever [...] What we wouldn’t give to have one more of those happy, happy days with you.”

In her words to the packed congregation after Communion, Sara said that she had penned the poem “to close that lovely and beautiful chapter” on her life with her parents.

Sara told mourners that herself and sister, Tara “got a lot of advice from Mum and Dad over the years about different things – they were so good”.

The joint funeral mass for the couple comes four days after the the bodies of the couple were found at their home at Crossard, Kilnaboy.

Gardaí are treating the deaths as a suspected ‘murder suicide’ where Joe Collins (54) is believed to have killed his wife, Claire (51), as she was found dead in the bedroom of their home before Mr Collins took his own life in an outhouse at the detached bungalow.

In her poem, Sara said: “We miss you both today. We miss you both tomorrow. Nothing can be done to end our pain and sorrow. We love you both to the moon and back…”

Sara said that her parents “showed us the way every way we knew how”.

In his own tribute, Joe Collins’s brother, Brian Collins said: “Joe and Claire were married for 30 years. There was happiness.

“There was fun and there was love. Their two beautiful girls, Tara and Sara are such a credit to them.”

He said: “Joe and Claire were so delighted when baby Rian arrived. The pride and joy was bursting out of them.

Advertisement

“They were two good, hardworking people who we loved so very much and that is how we will remember them.”

Brian Collins thanked parish priest for the area, Fr Des Hillery “for his support, his words of prayer and words of calm over these very few difficult days”.

He also thanked for Gardaí for their professionalism and for their sensitivity and to the Collins’ neighbours, friends “and whole community of Kilnaboy and Corofin and far beyond”.

In his words to the congregation, Fr Hillery said that “the past few days our lives and our routine has been plunged into turbulence and swirling directionless”.

He said: “Change has happened – it is not the same and it will never be the same.”

Fr Hillery said that for Sara and Tara “and all of the family and for all of this community, we are still in the plunge pool of turbulence and confusion”

He said: “If our faith means anything, we believe together as a Christian community, the words at the ceremony of baptism will be our strength.”

Earlier, in a reminder of the happy family life in the Collins home, Tara brought a photo of Claire, Joe, Sara and herself sharing dinner together.

Fr Hillery said the photo shows them “happy and laughing which is something they did often thanks to Claire’s great cooking and Joe’s Barbeque skills”.

Sara brought up a photo of couple’s much loved dog, Buddy, who Fr Hillery remarked “was was the best walked dog in Kilnaboy thanks to their love of walking”.

Claire’s mother, Angela presented a book to symbolise Claire’s love of reading while a cycling helmet was offered up to symbolise Joe Collins’s “love of cycling and and his many great friends he had at Dolmen cycling”.

Sara’s partner, Michael presented a hat belonged to their baby son, Rian and “Claire and Joe’s grand-son who they truly cherished” according to Fr Hillery.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths of the couple and a Garda file will be prepared for Clare County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea for an inquest to be held at a later date.

After requiem mass today at Corofin, the bodies of the couple were brought for a Cremation Service to Shannon crematorium.