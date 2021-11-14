Coronavirus: 3,805 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 582 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 106 are in ICU.

Yesterday, 4,642 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 556 people with the virus were in hospital, including 107 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed on Wednesday that 74 deaths were notified to them in the previous week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,566.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed today occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.

The Department of Health confirmed on Friday evening that the high caseload is not due to a delay or backlog.