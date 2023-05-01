Quiz: Is this royal coronation tradition real or made up?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NO MATTER HOW respectful we might aim to be, the idea of a royal family is simply incomprehensible to many of us.
The seemingly intuitive strangeness that comes from allowing a particular bloodline to live in mansions, keep servants and spend their days in luxury is just not something that many of us can process.
Never is this strangeness more evident than at times of great pageantry. This coming Saturday will mark the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III, the first ceremony of its kind since 1953.
The ceremony comes with a rake of weird traditions and requirements, and we’re wondering if you can tell the real ones from the ones we’ve made up. Take our quiz below to find out.
