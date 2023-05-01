Quiz: Is this royal coronation tradition real or made up?

NO MATTER HOW respectful we might aim to be, the idea of a royal family is simply incomprehensible to many of us.

The seemingly intuitive strangeness that comes from allowing a particular bloodline to live in mansions, keep servants and spend their days in luxury is just not something that many of us can process.

Never is this strangeness more evident than at times of great pageantry. This coming Saturday will mark the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III, the first ceremony of its kind since 1953.

The ceremony comes with a rake of weird traditions and requirements, and we’re wondering if you can tell the real ones from the ones we’ve made up. Take our quiz below to find out.

At one stage in the ceremony, Charles will hold the Sovereign's Orb. Real Made up Following the coronation, the monarch must sit in a Coronation Chair, that once housed something called 'The Stone of Scone' Real Made up The choir will sing Charles' name 63 times, each time getting louder. Real Made up One attendee will play the role of Green Man, a symbol of God's creation. Real Made up Before the Crown is placed on Charles' head, his finger must be pricked for a drop of blood. Real Made up The monarch is anointed using holy oil from the Coronation Spoon. Real Made up When senior officials pay homage to the monarch, they must kiss his forehead. Real Made up One swan will be presented to Charles by Buckingham Palace's Keeper of the Gardens. Real Made up Charles will wear three different robes throughout the ceremony, including one named 'the Supertunica'. Real Made up Before being crowned as Queen, Camilla will be asked "Are you England's mother?" and she must say "A mother to all England." Real Made up Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Suspicious It's kind of weird that you know so much about the coronation, but, good for you. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Sure Okay well, a few of these were probably guesses, so that's fine. Here's Green Man again. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Well-adjusted This is probably the healthiest level of knowledge to have about the coronation. Share your result: Share